Griffins Sign William Wallinder to ATO

March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed defenseman William Wallinder to an amateur tryout.

Wallinder was selected with the 32nd overall pick by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old on Monday signed to a three-year entry-level contract by the Red Wings, beginning in the 2023-24 campaign. Wallinder just finished the Swedish Hockey League season with Rogle BK and totaled 26 points (7-19-26) in 50 regular-season games, which tied for first among U21 players in the SHL. Throughout two SHL campaigns from 2021-23, the Solleftea, Sweden, native amassed 11 goals, 34 assists and 16 penalty minutes in 97 appearances. A season ago, Wallinder registered the most points in the SHL by a junior with 19 (4-15-19) in 47 outings. At the 2022 World Junior Championship, the 6-foot-4 defenseman helped Team Sweden earn a bronze medal when he recorded three helpers in seven games. During the 2021-22 season, Wallinder was named the Swedish Junior Hockey Player of the Year when he totaled 19 points (4-15-19) in 47 SHL games and four points (1-3-4) in seven contests in the J20 Nationell.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.