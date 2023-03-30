Iowa Wild Signs Landon Kosior to Ato
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Landon Kosior to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).
Kosior, 20, has recorded 63 points (17-46=63) in 60 games with the Prince Albert Raiders in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, totaled 135 points (44-91=135) across 213 career games and four seasons with the Raiders. Kosior was named Prince Albert's Most Valuable Defenseman following the 2021-22 season. Kosior will wear sweater No. 44 with Iowa.
