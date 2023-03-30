Owen Pickering Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned defenseman Owen Pickering to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League.

Pickering was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (21st overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The 19-year-old blueliner just finished a season in which he captained the Broncos and led the team's defensemen in goals (9), assists (36) and points (45).

Pickering topped Swift Current's defensemen in each of those categories in 2021-22, as well. In 146 career games in the WHL, the 6-foot-4 rearguard has 20 goals and 67 assists for 87 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Friday, Mar. 31, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Game time between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The following night, the Penguins will adopt the moniker of the "Old Forge Pizzas" for their tilt with the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop for the Pizzas and Crunch is 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

