Eagles top Reign, 4-2

Storyline: Two goals in the third period lifted the Colorado Eagles (35-21-6-3) past the Ontario Reign (33-27-4-1) by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

Ontario's tallies came from Lias Andersson and Cameron Gaunce, while Cole Krygier picked up an assist in the contest to earn his first professional point in his second game with the Reign. Cal Petersen suffered the loss for Ontario despite stopping 22 shots.

Date: March 29, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Justus Annunen (COL)

2. Nate Clurman (COL)

3. Lias Andersson (ONT)

W: Justus Annunen

L: Cal Petersen

Next Game: Friday, Mar. 31, 2023 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

