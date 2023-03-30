Eagles top Reign, 4-2
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: Two goals in the third period lifted the Colorado Eagles (35-21-6-3) past the Ontario Reign (33-27-4-1) by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.
Ontario's tallies came from Lias Andersson and Cameron Gaunce, while Cole Krygier picked up an assist in the contest to earn his first professional point in his second game with the Reign. Cal Petersen suffered the loss for Ontario despite stopping 22 shots.
Date: March 29, 2023
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Highlights
Three Stars -
1. Justus Annunen (COL)
2. Nate Clurman (COL)
3. Lias Andersson (ONT)
W: Justus Annunen
L: Cal Petersen
Next Game: Friday, Mar. 31, 2023 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook, join the conversation on Twitter and follow us on Instagram. For all the latest news and updates, visit the team's official website, ontarioreign.com.
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Jordan Spence and Colorado Eagles' Charles Hudon on game night
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023
- Roadrunners Earn Second-Straight Overtime Victory with 6-5 Comeback Win Over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Edges San Diego, 6-5, in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Twarynski's Pair Helps Firebirds Conquer Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles top Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Nets Two Third-Period Goals to Top Reign, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Eagles top Reign, 4-2
- Ontario Reign Sign Forward Alex Laferriere to ATO
- Reign Sweeps Canucks
- Ontario Tops Abbotsford
- Reign Blanks Roadrunners