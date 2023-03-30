Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Marcus Bjork from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Marcus Bjork to the club's roster on emergency recall from the Monsters. In 27 appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Bjork posted 3-8-11 with 24 penalty minutes and added 6-7-13 with 18 penalty minutes in 40 appearances for the Monsters in the first action of his North American professional career.

A 6'4", 211 lb. right-shooting native of Umea, Sweden, Bjork, 25, registered 17-47-64 with 98 penalty minutes and a -23 rating in 204 appearances for Orebro HK, the Malmo Redhawks, and Brynas IF in Sweden's SHL spanning four seasons from 2018-22. Prior to his professional career, Bjork logged 1-2-3 with six penalty minutes and a -1 rating in eight appearances for the USHL's Omaha Lancers in 2016-17.

