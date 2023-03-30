A.J. Mleczko Appears on Special Edition of Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
A special midweek edition of the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast was released on Wednesday, March 29, as TucsonRoadrunners.com's Jimmy Peebles and Roadrunners PA Announcer Kim Cota-Robles were joined by A.J. Mleczko. Mleczko is an Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist with the United States Women's Ice Hockey team and is currently an analyst for the NHL on ESPN. Mleczko appeared on the Insider Podcast ahead of her upcoming visit to Tucson for the Women's Equity In Sports: The Fight, The Scars, and the Thrill of Victory Panel hosted by the University of Arizona's Center for the Philosopy of Freedom. The full episode can be found on the iHeartRadio App or by listening below.
Listen to "A.J. Mleczko Previews Her Trip To Tucson" on Spreaker.
Mleczko began by recounting some of the many highlights of her hockey career, which began at an outdoor rink down the street from her house as a child. She then went on to play four seasons at Harvard University, winning the National Championship in 1999 while being named the top female college ice hockey player in the United States. Mleczko won a Gold Medal with Team USA the year before at the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, as well as a Silver Medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Women's Equity In Sports Panel hosted by the UA Center for the Philosophy of Freedom is on Wednesday, April 5 at the Fox Theater in Downtown Tucson from 5:00 p.m. MST to 6:30 p.m. MST, with registration for the FREE event available at FreedomCenter.Arizona.edu. Along with A.J. Mleczko, the All-Star Panel also features University of Arizona Women's Basketball Coach Adia Barnes, professional cyclist Kathryn Bertine, fellow ESPN personality Sarah Spain, and groundbreaking marathon runner Kathrine Swtizer, moderated by KOLD's Damien Alameda. Mleczko described her excitement for the upcoming event:
"I'm honored to be invited and to speak with [the panel], and I'm really looking forward to my visit to Tucson. I hope that I can offer some value and stories that people will enjoy, and I also want to listen to what these other women have been through and the life lessons that they've learned."
A.J. Mleczko
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2023
- A.J. Mleczko Appears on Special Edition of Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pucks & Paws Returns for IceHogs on Sunday - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs Return Bilek, Wilson on Loan to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Firebirds Sign Max Andreev - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Iowa Wild Signs Landon Kosior to Ato - Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- AHL Suspends Riley Bezeau for One Game - Charlotte Checkers
- Firebirds' Flying Toward Finish Line - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Checkers' Bezeau Suspended One Game - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Sign Left Wing Connor Hvidston to Amateur Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- American Hockey League Is #ALLIN - AHL
- Calgary Wranglers to Host Kids Day, Unveil New Mascot on March 31 - Calgary Wranglers
- Anaheim Ducks Assign Calle Clang to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Cornell Forward Ben Berard - Texas Stars
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Marcus Bjork from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Owen Pickering Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Sign William Wallinder to ATO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack to Host Sensory Friendly Game in Conjuction with Miracle League of Connecticut, Food Drive to Benefit Andover Food Pantry - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Women in Sports Panel March 31 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wranglers Win Third-Straight, Defeating Silver Knights - Calgary Wranglers
- Roadrunners Earn Second-Straight Overtime Victory with 6-5 Comeback Win Over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Edges San Diego, 6-5, in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Twarynski's Pair Helps Firebirds Conquer Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Eagles top Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Nets Two Third-Period Goals to Top Reign, 4-2 - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- A.J. Mleczko Appears on Special Edition of Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast
- Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season
- Roadrunners Earn Second-Straight Overtime Victory with 6-5 Comeback Win Over San Diego
- Roadrunners Sign Forward Micah Miller
- Game #65 - Tucson Roadrunners at San Diego Gulls