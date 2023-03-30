Checkers' Bezeau Suspended One Game

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Charlotte Checkers forward Riley Bezeauhas been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Springfield on Mar. 29.

Bezeau received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Charlotte's game Friday (Mar. 31) vs. Springfield.

