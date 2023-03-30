Pucks & Paws Returns for IceHogs on Sunday
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs are bringing back Pucks & Paws during Sunday's 4 p.m. game against the Grand Rapids Griffins at the BMO Center. Fans are invited to bring a dog to the game at an admission of $5 per dog, and the first 1500 fans (with or without pets) will receive a dog bowl courtesy of Riverside Dental Center.
Below are some additional details regarding Pucks & Paws with the IceHogs:
Fans with dogs should enter the BMO Center at the entrance at the top of the stairs on the corner of Chestnut and Main St.
Fans & dogs will be seated in sections 201 and 202.
All dogs must be up to date on vaccination registration and must have tags present at the game.
In addition to Pucks & Paws, the IceHogs are celebrating the Rockford Hockey Club's 50th Anniversary Season. During the game, the Hogs will wear special jerseys based on the original designs of the Rockford Hockey Club's jerseys that debuted nearly 50 years ago. A select number of the limited edition game-worn jerseys will be available on the DASH auction app with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Rockford Hockey Club.
Sunday is also another Meijer Family Four-Pack Sunday. Families can enjoy four Upper Endzone tickets, one Meijer Goody Bag, four IceHogs Stadium Cups, and one Pizza Voucher.
The IceHogs will host a Postgame Skate with IceHogs players after Sunday's game at the BMO Center. Fans need to bring their own skates to participate on the ice.
