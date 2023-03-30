American Hockey League Is #ALLIN

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today unveiled a video message for its fans and stakeholders, reiterating the league's core mission to continue growing and developing by ensuring an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome.

The video, titled "All In," expresses the league's passion moving forward as the AHL furthers the education of its members and battles the many injustices that hinder diversity and inclusion within the sport of hockey.

All 32 member clubs participated in the creation of the video, which can be viewed at theahl.com/AllIn and on the league's social media platforms.

