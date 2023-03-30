Wranglers Win Third-Straight, Defeating Silver Knights

Jackpot for Calgary on Casino Night!

The Wranglers picked up a big two points on Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, defeating the Henderson Silver Knights by a score of 5-3.

Matthew Phillips led the way offensively with a pair of goals - including the game winner - while Mitch McLain, Adam Klapka and Kevin Rooney all lit the lamp to round out the scoring. Yan Kuznetsov and Nick DeSimone added a pair of assists for Calgary, while Clark Bishop registered an assist on his 27th birthday.

Oscar Dansk got the start in net for the Wranglers, facing his former team for the third time this season, turning aside 26 shots to pick up his seventh win of the season - and second against the 'Knights.

CGY Goal Scorers: Matthew Phillips (2) - Mitch McLain - Adam Klapka - Kevin Rooney

It was an evenly matched first period, with both teams trading chances in the frame.

Calgary got on the board first, however, with a powerplay marker from Phillips. After taking a pass from DeSimone, he walked in and wired home his 32nd goal of the season to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. It was goal No. 100 in his AHL career.

The Silver Knights would answer back less than two minutes later with a goal from Sheldon Rempal (Calgary, Alta), who deposited the puck upstairs to tie the game. He would add another tally late in the frame for the 'Knights, as well.

McLain also lit the lamp in the period off a wicked wrist shot that beat netminder, Jiri Patera, for his 16th goal of the season.

2-2 after 20 minutes.

The Wranglers would take the lead in the second period with two quick strikes less than a minute apart.

At the 14:54 mark, Klapka parked himself at the side of the net and took a perfect pass from Kuznetsov and tipped it into the net, giving Calgary the lead with his ninth of the season.

Then, at the 15:49 mark, Phillips ripped another wrist-shot into the top of the net for his league-leading 32nd goal of the season. The goal would hold up as the eventual game-winner.

Phillips tied his career high in points in the game with 68 points (34g,34a) in 59 games.

4-2 after 40 minutes.

Calgary let their foot off the gas pedal - so to speak - in the third period, which gave Henderson a chance to get back in the game.

The Silver Knights carried the play in the early going and eventually drew a penalty, albeit on a questionable goaltender interference call. On the ensuing man-advantage, Daniil Maromanov blasted home a one-timer, scoring his ninth of the year to draw Henderson within a goal. 4-3.

However, with the crowd still incensed over the penalty call, the Wranglers would restore their two-goal lead a mere 0:32 seconds later. After an initial shot from DeSimone was stopped, Rooney - who was driving the net - found a rebound in the blue paint and jammed the puck over the goal line to make it 5-3.

Calgary would hold on for their second 'W' against Henderson in seven tries this season.

Both teams will face each other on Friday afternoon for the final home game of the regular season for the Wranglers. Puck drop is 1pm. (CLICK FOR TICKETS).

