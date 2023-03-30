Hogs Return Bilek, Wilson on Loan to Indy
March 30, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned forward Colin Bilek and defenseman Koletrane Wilson on loan to the Indy Fuel in the ECHL.
Bilek, 25, made his IceHogs debut on Mar. 24 against the Manitoba Moose. The forward has 28 points (18G, 10A) in 55 ECHL games between the Trois-Rivieres Lions and the Fuel. Bilek has also appeared in two AHL games with Manitoba this season.
Wilson, 23, has published one goal in three games with Rockford this season. The blueliner also has eight points (1G, 7A) in 23 games with Indy during the 2022-23 circuit.
The IceHogs play next on Friday, Mar. 31 at 7 p.m. against the Laval Rocket at the BMO Center.
