Twarynski's Pair Helps Firebirds Conquer Condors

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-1. Carsen Twarynski netted two goals while Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the Firebirds' 43rd win of the season.

The Firebirds lit the lamp three times in the opening period, including two in the game's first 5:24. Carsen Twarynski received a spin-o-rama pass from Ville Petman on an odd man rush and beat Calvin Pickard to make it 1-0 Coachella Valley. Austin Poganski earned the secondary assist on Twarynski's 15th of the season at 2:22.

Coachella Valley extended their lead with a powerplay from Cameron Hughes. Matt Tennyson grabbed the puck from Hughes in the offensive zone and skated down the left side. Tennyson put a pass off the stick of Hughes and over the shoulder of Pickard to put the Firebirds up 2-0. Hughes' goal was his 17th of the season and Jimmy Schuldt had the other assist.

Austin Poganski's individual effort helped the Firebirds lead 3-0 at 13:30. Poganski pulled the puck away from Seth Griffith at the red line and stormed into the offensive zone, letting a shot go from the top of the right circle for his eighth of the season.

It took just 14 seconds for the Firebirds to find insurance in the third period. Jeremy McKenna got the puck off a turnover and found Tye Kartye, who ripped a shot past Pickard for his 24th of the season to make it 4-0.

Dylan Holloway snapped the shutout bid for Joey Daccord with just 4:44 remaining in the third period, getting Bakersfield on the board for their lone goal of the game.

Carsen Twarynski responded just 26 seconds later with his second of the game to regain the Firebirds four goal lead. The lone assist belonged to Austin Poganski for his third point of the night.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 43-14-4-2. The Firebirds' powerplay went 1-for-5 and the penalty kill finished 4-for-4.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to Ontario, CA to face the Reign this Friday, March 31st. Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

