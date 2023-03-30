Calgary Wranglers to Host Kids Day, Unveil New Mascot on March 31

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are excited to host 'Kids Day' on Friday, March 31st when the team takes on the Henderson Silver Knights for their final regular season home game at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Before the game, the Wranglers are set to unveil their brand-new Mascot on the ice during the pre-game introductions. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 10 minutes prior to puck drop to help welcome the first-ever Calgary Wranglers mascot.

In addition, the Calgary Wranglers are giving away special Calgary Wranglers t-shirts to the first 3,000 kids in attendance.

'Kids Day' will also include food and beverage specials until puck drop, concourse activities including the inflatable ice rink and shooting zone, face painting, and mascots from all over the city doing meet-and-greets throughout the game. These mascots will also take part in a mascot soccer game during the first intermission.

Join the Calgary Wranglers as they host 'Kids Day' and unveil their new mascot at 1:00pm MT at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Fans can purchase tickets and partake in all the activities at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.

