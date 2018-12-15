Texas Stars Recall Left Wing Spencer Naas from Idaho

December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has recalled left wing Spencer Naas from the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Naas, 23, has played in 26 ECHL games for the Steelheads this season and posted 13 points (7-6=13) during his rookie season. The 5-foot-11 winger from St. Louis Park, Minnesota is second among first year skaters in the ECHL with 91 shots on goal. Naas made his AHL debut on Mar. 24, 2018 while skating with the Cleveland Monsters at the end of the 2017-18 season. In 12 games, Nass recorded seven points (4-3=7) in his first professional action.

The first year pro logged four seasons at the University of Connecticut, missing just one game from 2014 to 2018. The two-time alternate captain produced 77 points (49-28=77) for his alma mater across 143 NCAA contests.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and hit the road for three straight games but return to H-E-B Center on Friday, Dec. 21 at 7:00 p.m. to face the San Antonio Rampage. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.