Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

(Providence, RI) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Providence Bruins, American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins. It is the first of six meetings between the Bears and Bruins this season, and first of three in December. Both teams will battle three more times in April.

Hershey Bears (11-13-0-2) at Providence Bruins (11-11-5-0)

December 15, 2018 | 7:05 PM | Game 27 | Dunkin' Donuts Center

Referees: Kenny Anderson (66), Peter Tarnaris (17)

Linesmen: Brendan Blanchard (62), Chris Leavitt (65)

Broadcast Information (Pre-game 6:35 p.m.)

RADIO: WQIC-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Zack Fisch, the Voice of the Bears on the call.

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:The Hershey Bears surrendered a three-goal lead and dropped a 5-4 shootout decision to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last Sunday. Jayson Megna opened the scoring, followed by a Riley Barber power play snipe to provide Hershey an early 2-0 cushion. Wilkes-Barre scored three times in the second period and cut a 4-1 deficit to 4-3 in the final three minutes of the frame. Ethan Prow tallied for the Pens in the final minute with the extra attacker on the ice to force overtime and an eventual shootout. Vitek Vanecek and John Muse backstopped both their clubs to a ninth round in the shootout, but Joseph Cramarossa walked off the game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with the game-winning shootout goal. Last night, the Bruins dropped a 4-3 overtime decision on home ice to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Anton Blidh, Peter Cehlarik and Ryan Fitzgerald scored for Providence.

LAST SEASON VERSUS PROVIDENCE:

The Bears have lost four straight regular season meetings against the Bruins after winning the first two during the 2017-18 season. In the six game season-series, Riley Barber was the leading point producer among returning players with two goals and three assists. Liam O'Brien also tallied three goals and one assist during the six games. Vitek Vanecek went 0-2 with a 3.60 goals against average and .850 save percentage against Providence last season. Vanecek's last win in Providence was Game 5 of the 2017 Atlantic Division Finals on May 14, 2017.

MEGNA MAGIC:

Hershey forward Jayson Megna enters this weekend having scored points in eight of the past 10 games. Megna has five goals and three assists in that span. Four of Megna's seven goals this season have come versus his former club, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

HOMECOMING FOR CARBS:

The Bears' first year head coach Spencer Carbery is a former assistant coach for the Providence Bruins. Last season, Carbery assisted Providence bench boss Jay Leach to a 45-26-0-5 regular season record. Returning Providence players who were once under the direction of Carbery include Zachary Senyshyn, Connor Clifton, Christopher Breen, Trent Frederic, Anders Bjork, Tanner Pond, Zane McIntyre, Daniel Vladar, Ryan Fitzgerald, Cameron Hughes, Peter Cehlarik, Jordan Szwarz and Anton Blidh. After joining Hershey, Carbery's replacement on the Providence bench is former Bears assistant coach Ryan Mougenel.

CONNECTING THE DOTS:

Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton earned his first career pro point versus Hershey on Nov. 19, 2017. Prior to turning pro, Clifton was coached by former Bears assistant coach and current Capitals assistant, Reid Cashman for three seasons at Quinnipiac University. Clifton was also teammates with Bears forward Riley Barber in 2011-12 with the USHL's U.S. National Development Team.

FAST FACTS:

Hershey's Jake Linhart and Grant Besse are former teammates of Bruins' Trent Frederic at University of Wisconsin...Providence forward Austin Fyten skated in six games with the Bears in the 2015-16 season. In the same season, Fyten played 44 games with the South Carolina Stingrays under the direction of current Bears head coach Spencer Carbery...The P-Bruins enter with the best home penalty kill in the AHL with a 90.7% success rate (39-for-43).

