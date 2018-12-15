Capitals Recall Tyler Lewington from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that defenseman Tyler Lewington has been recalled from the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Lewington, 24, is in his fourth professional season and has earned his first NHL call-up. The Alberta native has appeared in all of Hershey's 26 games this season, registering six points (two goals, four assists). He has posted three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games, and skated in his 200th career AHL contest on Dec. 8 versus Hartford. Lewington leads Hershey and ranks third in the AHL this season with 67 penalty minutes.

The rugged defender 6-foot-2, 202-pound defender has appeared in 201 career games with Hershey, contributing 40 points (11 goals, 29 assists), a +14 rating, and 447 penalty minutes. Lewington led the AHL with 11 fighting majors in 2017-18 in a season he collected a career-high 149 penalty minutes. He was part of Hershey's run to the Calder Cup Finals in 2016, depositing five points (four goals, one assist) in 21 postseason contests.

Lewington was a seventh round selection in the 2013 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

The Bears return to action on the road Saturday evening in Providence. Puck drop from the Dunkin' Donuts Center is slated for 7:05 p.m. and the game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

