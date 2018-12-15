Soshnikov, Kyrou Headline Shootout Win over Wild

SAN ANTONIO, TX - Nikita Soshnikov posted a two-goal night and Jordan Kyrou notched three assists and the shootout winner, as the San Antonio Rampage (11-15-1) battled for a 4-3 shootout win over the Iowa Wild (14-6-7) on Friday night to kick off Ugly Sweater Weekend in front of 6,258 fans at the AT&T Center.

Austin Poganski and Kyrou both beat Iowa goaltender CJ Motte in the shootout, and Ville Husso stopped two of three breakaways after turning aside 24 of 27 shots in regulation to earn his third win of the year. Poganski and Kyrou are both 2-for-2 in shootouts this year.

With the score tied 2-2, the Wild took their first lead of the game at 14:17 of the third period when a blocked shot came to Justin Kloos at the left circle. Kloos' fluttering shot popped over Husso's shoulder for his seventh goal of the year to make it 3-2 Wild.

Just 39 seconds later, Soshnikov tied the score with his second goal of the game and third of the season. Kyrou was tripped between the circles, but from his knees still managed to feed Soshnikov at the right post. Motte stopped the first Soshnikov attempt, but the rebound found the back of the net for Soshnikov's first multi-goal performance in a Rampage uniform.

San Antonio jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first 4:11 of the first period, with Soshnikov and Trevor Smith scoring 29 seconds apart. Soshnikov opened the scoring with a one-timer from the high slot that found the top right corner at 3:42 of the first. At 4:11, Smith finished a 3-on-2 rush with a wrist shot from between the circles that beat Motte through the pads for his fifth goal of the season.

Smith has scored goals in back-to-back games after returning to the lineup from an eight-game absence due to injury.

The Wild erased the 2-0 deficit with goals from Matt Read late in the second and Colton Beck early in the third. Read beat Husso for his fourth of the season, redirecting a long-range wrist shot from Gerald Mayhew at 18:28 of the second period. Beck batted in a rebound of a blocked shot at 3:35 of the third for his ninth of the year.

Both teams had full-length power plays in overtime but could not convert.

The three-point night was the first of Kyrou's career, extending his points streak to five games with four goals and ten points in that span. Soshnikov also had an assist on the Smith goal to record a three-point game.

San Antonio is 8-3-1 over the past 12 games, and they have won six of their last seven contests at the AT&T Center. The Rampage are 2-0 in shootouts this season, and they have won eight consecutive shootouts. Their last shootout loss came on Mar. 18, 2017.

The Rampage and Wild square off again on Sunday afternoon at the AT&T Center, with puck-drop scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. The game is available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Soshnikov (2,3); Smith (5); Poganski (SO); Kyrou (SO)

Ville Husso: 24 saves on 27 shots; 2 saves on 3 shootout attempts

Power Play: 0-for-5

Penalty Kill: 4-for-4

THREE STARS:

Jordan Kyrou - SA

Nikita Soshnikov - SA

Trevor Smith - SA

