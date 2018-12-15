Condors, Wells Shutout Stockton, 1-0

December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (13-10-0; 26pts) received 27 saves from G Dylan Wells in a 1-0 shutout of the Stockton Heat (12-13-1-0; 25pts) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena. With the win, the Condors leap frog the Heat into fourth in the Pacific Division. It was Wells' first shutout of his AHL career, the Condors second of the season, and the first time the Condors won a game 1-0 in the AHL era.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (7th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Bear, Marody; Time of goal: 12:31; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK - 15 , STK - 7 SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 10 QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Wells (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Schneider (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 0/2

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; STK - 27

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (1-1-0; 27/27); STK - Schneider (6-3-0; 31/30)

The Condoras are now 9-0-0 when leading after two periods

C Cooper Marody has six points (2g-4a) in his last four games

Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against Stockton this season

The Condors are 4-2 in December and 10-6-0 in their last 16 games

Bakersfield is back in Stockton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to continue a five-game road trip

Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Christoffer, Yamamoto, Montoya

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.