Condors, Wells Shutout Stockton, 1-0
December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (13-10-0; 26pts) received 27 saves from G Dylan Wells in a 1-0 shutout of the Stockton Heat (12-13-1-0; 25pts) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena. With the win, the Condors leap frog the Heat into fourth in the Pacific Division. It was Wells' first shutout of his AHL career, the Condors second of the season, and the first time the Condors won a game 1-0 in the AHL era.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (7th) off a back wall bounce; Assists: Bear, Marody; Time of goal: 12:31; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK - 15 , STK - 7 SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 10 THIRD PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK- 7, STK - 10 QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Wells (BAK) 2. Currie (BAK) 3. Schneider (STK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 0/2
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 31; STK - 27
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Wells (1-1-0; 27/27); STK - Schneider (6-3-0; 31/30)
The Condoras are now 9-0-0 when leading after two periods
C Cooper Marody has six points (2g-4a) in his last four games
Bakersfield is 3-1-0 against Stockton this season
The Condors are 4-2 in December and 10-6-0 in their last 16 games
Bakersfield is back in Stockton on Wednesday at 7 p.m. to continue a five-game road trip
Scratches: Wilson, Polei, Christoffer, Yamamoto, Montoya
