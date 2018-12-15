Panthers Recall Forwards Jayce Hawryluk, Henrik Borgstrom from T-Birds

December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has recalled forwards Henrik Borgstrom and Jayce Hawryluk from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Borgstrom, 21, has appeared in 24 games with Springfield, recording 22 points (5-17-22). The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Helsinki, Finland, ranks third on the Thunderbirds in points (22) and second in assists (17). He leads all AHL rookies in assists and stands at third in points.

He has appeared in four career NHL games with Florida, producing one goal. Borgstrom made his debut with the Panthers on March 29, 2018 against the Ottawa Senators.

The Denver University alum was originally selected by the Panthers in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Hawryluk, 22, has appeared in 25 games with Springfield, recording 28 points (7-21-28). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Yorkton, SK, leads the Thunderbirds in points (28), assists (21) and power-play goals (5).

He was originally selected by the Panthers in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Additionally, the Panthers have loaned forwards Anthony Greco and Dryden Hunt to Springfield.

The Thunderbirds next take on rival Bridgeport at Webster Bank Arena on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Springfield then returns home for a Sunday 3:05 p.m. matinee against the Hershey Bears.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.