Rangers Recall Boo Nieves from Hartford

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled forward Boo Nieves from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nieves, 24, has skated in 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering three goals and four assists for seven points, along with six penalty minutes. He posted two consecutive multi-point games on Nov. 14 vs. Bridgeport (one goal, one assist) and on Nov. 17 vs. Utica (one goal, two assists). He has skated in 100 career AHL games over parts of four seasons (2015-16 - 2018-19), all with the Wolf Pack, registering 19 goals and 32 assists for 51 points, along with 28 penalty minutes.

The 6-3, 210-pounder has skated in 29 career NHL games over parts of two seasons (2016-17 and 2017-18), both with the Rangers, registering one goal and eight assists for nine points, along with a plus-five rating and 12 penalty minutes. Nieves ranked fourth on the Rangers - and ranked second among team forwards - in plus/minus rating last season (plus-six), and he posted a plus/minus rating of even or better in 24 of the 28 games he played in 2017-18. He registered three assists/points, including his first career NHL assist/point, while skating in his second career NHL game on Oct. 26, 2017 vs. Arizona, and he became the first Ranger to post a three-assist game in one of his first two career NHL games since Dominic Moore on Nov. 1, 2003.

The Syracuse, New York native was selected by the Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

