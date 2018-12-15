Sabres Recall Matt Hunwick

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the team has recalled defenseman Matt Hunwick from his conditioning loan with the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Hunwick (5'11", 194 lbs., 5/21/1985) has missed the first 32 games of the NHL season due to injury. He returns to the team after making his season debut during a conditioning loan with the Americans, during which he recorded an assist and a plus-2 rating.

The Warren, Michigan native has appeared in 521 regular-season NHL games during 11 seasons spent with the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins. He was acquired by the Sabres from the Penguins in June 2018.

