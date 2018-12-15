Crunch Take First of Back-To-Back 3-2 in Shootout

LAVAL - Alexandre Alain scored the first of his team's two goals Friday night at Place Bell in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Syracuse Crunch. The Rocket fell just short of picking up the first two of a possible four points against the Crunch this weekend. Michael McCarron added the second tally on the power play.

The first goal of the game went to Dennis Yan of the Crunch, who deflected his seventh of the season top corner against Michael McNiven in the opening minutes to give his team the lead. The remainder of the period was tight between the divisional rivals, with the Rocket finishing the period with an 8-7 edge in shots on goal.

An early goal from Alain and a powerplay goal from Michael McCarron shortly thereafter gave Joël Bouchard's troops a 2-1 lead before five minutes had elapsed in the second period. Alain took advantage of being left alone in front of Syracuse's Eddie Pasquale to net his fourth of the season and McCarron picked up Alex Belzile's rebound for his fourth as well, but Alexander Volkov would score for the Crunch at 6:41 to tie the game at two after two.

The very physical third period saw six penalties distributed among the two teams, but no goals scored, sending the teams to overtime and eventually to a shootout where Volkov and Daniel Audette scored in the first two rounds to cancel out each other's goals. The Crunch ultimately skated away with the victory in the sixth round when Otto Somppi beat McNiven, giving them the extra point over the Rocket.

"It was a playoff-style game," explained Alain after the game. "There was intensity, there was emotion, and I think there are a lot of positives to take from this game. We just have to be ready to get two points tomorrow, but we worked hard tonight."

Goalscorers:

LAV: Alain (Lamarche, McCarron) | McCarron (Belzile, Mete)

SYR: Young (Valleau, Somppi) |Volkov (Conacher, Andreoff) | Somppi (SO)

Goaltenders: LAV: McNiven (25/27) | SYR: Pasquale (21/23)

Rocket Powerplay: 1/7 | Rocket Penalty Kill: 4/4

Three Stars: 1. Andy Andreoff - SYR | 2. Carter Verhaeghe - SYR | 3. Michael McCarron - LAV

