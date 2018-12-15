T-Birds Visit Sound Tigers for Sixth Meeting of Season

December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (13-7-2-3) begin a two-game weekend set against the Atlantic Division when they travel to Bridgeport to tangle with the Sound Tigers (15-8-3-1) on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. inside the Webster Bank Arena.

The Thunderbirds look for their first win inside the Webster Bank Arena since a 1-0 shutout triumph last Feb. 2 anchored by goaltender Evan Cowley. The Sound Tigers ended a losing streak in Springfield in the last matchup between the rivals on Dec. 2 at the MassMutual Center. Bridgeport came away with a 5-4 overtime win on a breakaway winner by Josh Ho-Sang, who has since been recalled by the New York Islanders.

Prior to the first Sunday of this month, Bridgeport's last win at the MassMutual Center came on Mar. 29, 2017. Springfield had swept the five games inside the MassMutual Center in 2017-18.

The Sound Tigers enter play tonight coming off a 4-3 overtime win in Providence against the Bruins. Bridgeport has already won six games beyond regulation this season, including four in the 3-on-3 overtime period. Michael Dal Colle led the way for Bridgeport on Friday at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, recording a hat trick, including the overtime game-winner.

Springfield will be looking to bounce back from a shootout defeat on Wednesday night at home against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Sam Montembeault was magnificent in net for Springfield, yielding only one goal against on 42 shots, but he was out-dueled by Tristan Jarry in the shootout, which the Penguins took en route to the 2-1 win.

The Thunderbirds' task on the road is made more difficult by the Sound Tigers' 9-1-2-1 record on home ice, the best mark in the Atlantic Divsion based upon points percentage. Bridgeport's only regulation loss on home ice all season came in their home opener on Oct. 13, a 4-3 loss to the Rochester Americans. They are 9-0-2-1 in 12 home games since that defeat inside the Webster Bank Arena.

Springfield returns home quickly for a Sunday matinee against the Hershey Bears at 3:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds will look to pick up their second straight win over Hershey after coming away with a 4-2 victory on Dec. 1 at the Giant Center.

Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 Lexus AHL All-Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.