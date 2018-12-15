American Hockey League Announces Suspension
December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Manitoba Moose forward Tye McGinn has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game vs. Toronto on Dec. 14.
McGinn was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.22. He will miss Manitoba's game tonight (Dec. 15) vs. Toronto.
