Bakersfield Edges Gulls in Shootout

The Gulls erased a two-goal third period deficit to force overtime and earn a point after a 4-3 shootout loss to the Bakersfield Condors at Rabobank Arena. San Diego became the first team to earn a point against Bakersfield when trailing after two periods as the Condors entered tonight with a perfect 7-0-0-0 record.

Kalle Kossila collected a goal and added an assist (1-1=2) to record his third multi-point game of the season. In 11 games this season, Kossila has scored 5-6=11 points. Kossila scored the game-tying goal at 10:30 of the third period to force overtime.

Giovanni Fiore scored his sixth goal of the season at 7:46 of the first period. Matt Berry earned his first point (assist) of the season while Sam Carrick earned the secondary assist. Carrick has tallied eight points (4-4=8) his last five games.

Corey Tropp scored his team-leading fourth power-play goal of the season at 5:55 of the third period. Kossila earned the primary assist on the goal, and Andy Welinski tallied his fifth assist of 2018-19.

Troy Terry recorded his team-leading 13th assist and 21st point, and Luke Schenn earned his fourth assist of the season on the Kossila goal.

Jared Coreau stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime, and stopped two-of-three shootout attempts in the shootout defeat.

The Gulls return to San Diego to host the San Jose Barracuda tomorrow night at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m., TV). The game will be televised on FOX 5 San Diego.

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Andy Welinski

On the game

Overall it's just a pretty good game. There were a couple of chances early that we would like to cut down, but (Coreau) stood in there and made some big saves. We stuck to our game plan, we didn't really change a whole lot. It started to pay off there in the third.

On overtime

A big part of three-on-three is strategy. They did a good job of maintaining pressure and not allowing us to change. Credit to them, that's just smart play, but luckily we were able to limit their chances from outside and we trust that [Jared Coreau] is going to make those saves from the wide shots.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On the game

We didn't quit. I don't want to sound like a broken record, but again, not giving up much and we were behind. We could've folded up the tent and just called it a night. I'm proud of the guys the way they handled themselves on the bench. They were all saying the right things and then they took action in the third period.

On Jared Coreau

We're pushing hard there. We were pushing so hard that we ended up giving up an odd-man rush, a three-on-one, and he comes up with a massive save. That just lifts your bench. It's not just good for him, it's good for us.

