Moose Outplayed by Sharp Marlies

The Manitoba Moose (11-13-2-0) dropped the opener of a back-to-back set, 7-2, against the Toronto Marlies (11-10-3-2) Friday night. The Marlies put pressure on Eric Comrie and the Moose early, outshooting Manitoba 10-2 in the first ten minutes. Toronto opened the scoring on a power play with 7:44 to go in the frame. Rasmus Sandin's point shot bounced off a stick in front, the post, then Comrie's back and across the line to make the lead 1-0. Just over five minutes later, the Marlies' Trevor Moore put Toronto up 2-0, this time scoring on a two-man advantage. The period ended with Manitoba trailing in shots, 19-7.

Toronto pushed the lead to 3-0 just 48 seconds into the middle frame on Adam Brooks' fourth of the season. The Moose responded 2:32 later with Michael Spacek taking his time to snap one home from the slot on the power play. At the 11:49 mark, Josh Jooris renewed the three-goal Marlies lead on a two-on-one. Manitoba came back quickly again, scoring another power play goal 1:40 later on a Sami Niku slapper. Time ran out in the second with Toronto leading 4-2.

Jeremy Bracco pushed Toronto back up to a three-goal edge with a slick toe-drag goal just over five minutes into the third. The score stayed at 5-2 until the Marlies scored goals 27 seconds apart on a segment of four-on-four play late in the contest. Moore and Bracco did the damage, bringing the final tally to 7-2 in Toronto's favour.

Quick Hits

Michael Spacek has seven points (1G, 6A) on a four-game point streak.

Sami Niku registered two points (1G, 1A) in his first game with the Moose since Nov. 10, after being reassigned from the Winnipeg Jets earlier on Friday.

Marko Dano has points in three straight games with three assists. Quotable

Head Coach Pascal Vincent - "The goals against were misreads. Bad pinches, not coming back on the defensive side, misreads defensively. I felt we didn't connect defensively either. So there was a lot to learn about our team today."

Linked Up

What's Next?

The Moose and Marlies are back at it Saturday night (6 p.m. CT). The game also features also the club's Teddy Bear Toss brought to you by Red River Co-op. Don't forget to bring new plush to donate to the Christmas Cheer Board. There are only a few tickets left so head to moosehockey.com/tickets/ to get yours.

