Stage Set for Game Two in Winnipeg
December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Following last night's convincing 7-2 win over the Manitoba Moose, the Marlies have set the tone for the season series and game two of their back-to-back in Winnipeg. They needed a big game to restore their confidence after their loss on Wednesday, and with Jeremy Bracco and Trevor Moore leading the way with two goals apiece last night, the Marlies look poised for another strong showing in Winnipeg tonight.
In addition to keeping the offense rolling, the Marlies will also need to play a disciplined game and limit Manitoba's opportunites on the man-advantage; both of Manitoba's goals last night were scored on the power play.
Although there were a lot of positive takeaways from last night's game, Marlies Head Coach, Sheldon Keefe knows another win tonight won't be an easy feat. "We're going to be challenged by a team that's going to want to push right back so we'll have to be ready," said Keefe following last night's win. The Marlies outshot the Moose 45-28 in last night's contest, so if they stick to their game plan and continue to generate chances in both 5-on-5 and special teams situations, they should see success again tonight.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and fans can catch all the action on AHLTV.
Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)
11-10-3-2 Overall Record 11-13-2-0
1-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-1-0-0
Win 1 Streak Loss 2
98 Goals For 64
106 Goals Against 87
20.5% Power Play Percentage 14.9%
75.9% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.7%
T. Moore (14) Leading Goal Scorer L. Shaw (11)
C. Mueller (26) Leading Points Scorer L. Shaw (20)
E. McAdam (6) Wins Leader E. Comrie (8)
