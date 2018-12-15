Admirals Earn Point in Shoot-Out Loss

Milwaukee, WI - Dominic Turgeon scored the only goal in the shootout to give the Grand Rapids Griffins a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The loss snapped Milwaukee's two-game winning streak. Still, the Admirals remained in first place in the Central Division with 37 points (16-9-5-0 record).

The Admirals were held to a season-low 16 shots on goal.

Milwaukee jumped out to a quick two-goal lead. First, Jarred Tinordi rushed the puck from the neutral zone right to the net where he flipped the puck into the net for his second goal of the season. Tinordi's goal, assisted by Yakov Trenin, was scored one minute into the contest.

The Admirals Pettersson made it 2-0 at 2:27 of the first period when he scored with a shot from the left circle that slid through the legs of Griffins goalie Harri Sateri. Pettersson's sixth goal of the season was assisted by Tanner Jeannot and Alex Carrier.

Grand Rapids came back to tie the score with a power play goals before the end of the first period. First, defenseman Trevor Hamilton scored at 13:25 to put the Griffins on the board. Then, Filip Zadina scored with a shot from the right circle at 14:45 to even the score at 2-2.

Pettersson scored his second of the game at 1:51 of the second period to give Milwaukee a 3-2 advantage. Zadina turned the puck over at the Griffins blue line. Jeannot carried it along the right boards and backhanded a pass to Pettersson in front of the goal. Pettersson's tap-in found the back of the cage for his seventh goal of the season.

The Admirals converted a 5-on-3 power play goal to grab a two-goal edge at 11:04 of the second period. Anthony Richard corralled a loose puck in the bottom of the right circle and snapped a shot into the goal. It was Richard's 11th goal of the season and his first on the power play. Eeli Tolvanen and Nick Baptiste picked up the assists.

The Griffins made it 4-3 when Dylan Sadowy scored his first goal of the season at 1:01 of the third period. Sadowy snapped a shot from the left circle after Matthew Ford won the faceoff for Grand Rapids.

The Griffins tied the game with 1:17 remaining in regulation. Joe Hicketts shot from the middle of the blue line found the back of the net to force overtime.

