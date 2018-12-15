Crunch Blanked by Rocket, 4-0

LAVAL, QUEBEC - The Syracuse Crunch suffered their first shutout of the season in a 4-0 loss to the Laval Rocket today at Place Bell.

The regulation loss snaps an eight-game road points streak and moves the Crunch to 15-7-2-0 on the season. Syracuse still holds a 2-1 lead in the six-game season series against Laval.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 23-of-26 shots in net for the Crunch, while Etienne Marcoux earned a 12-save shutout between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse went 0-for-4 on the power play, but a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Rocket took a two-goal lead with a pair of goals late in the first period. Alex Belzile went back door from the left circle off a cross-zone feed from Victor Mete at the 15:28 mark. Phelix Martineau earned the secondary helper. Two minutes later, Michael McCarron won a battle at the end boards and kicked the puck out for Byron Froese to grab and backhand into the net from the goal line.

Laval made it 3-0 halfway through the third period. Ingram made the save on David Sklenicka's left point shot, but the rebound kicked out to the right circle for Nikita Jevpalovs to clean up.

With 21 seconds remaining in the game, Brett Lernout hit the empty net shorthanded to secure the 4-0 victory.

The Crunch continue the five-game road trip when they travel to Springfield to face the Thunderbirds on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 0-2-1-0 when scoreless through two periods.

