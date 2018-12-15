Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Devils, December 15

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will try to pick itself back up Saturday night as they make their first visit to Binghamton of the season to face the Devils.

Belleville (12-14-2-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to Lehigh Valley Friday to slip down to sixth in the North Division and three points behind a playoff spot.

The Senators have only managed to muster two goals in its past three games, all losses.

Binghamton (11-15-3-0) sits a spot below the Senators in the North Division. Their 79 goals are the third fewest in the Eastern Conference.

The Devils are 7-6-1-0 at home while the Sens have won just three of its 13 road games this season.

Roster notes

No overnight changes to the Senators roster as they continue to deal with a plethora of injuries and call-ups.

Marcus Hogberg will start for Belleville tonight after Filip Gustavsson played Friday.

Previous history

The two teams have met twice this year in Belleville with each team claiming a victory so far. The Sens won its home-opener on Oct. 17 5-2 and the two teams haven't met since Oct. 24.

Who to watch

In two games against Binghamton this year, Sens forward Rudolfs Balcers has a goal and three assists. Balcers has 18 points (10 goals) in 28 games this season.

Binghamton rookie Marian Studenic is second in scoring on the team with 19 points (nine goals) and ranks inside the AHL's top 10 for rookie scoring this season.

Where to watch

Saturday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen on AHLTV. Fans can also watch tonight's contest at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.

