Devils Rebound with 3-1 Win over Senators

BINGHAMTON - Nathan Bastian scored the game-winning goal and Cam Johnson made 17 saves as the Binghamton Devils defeated the visiting Belleville Senators, 3-1, on Saturday night inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

John Ramage scored his fourth goal of the year to give the Devis a 1-0 lead at 5:39 of the first period. Brian Ward showed patience and played a great pass to Ramage to beat goaltender Marcus Hogberg for the one-goal advantage. Assists were credited to Ward and Brandon Gignac and the Devils took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Binghamton took a 2-0 lead as Nathan Bastian fired a wrist shot by the glove of Hogberg on a rush with Michael McLeod. McLeod knocked the puck free to Bastian who put the Devils up 2-0 at 6:18 of the second period and Eric Tangradi was credited with the secondary assist.

The Senators answered back at th 8:02 mark of the second as Adam Tambellini lifted the puck over the left shoulder of goaltender Cam Johnson for his ninth of the year. The goal was assisted by Christian Wolanin on a great pass and Paul Carey. The Devils took the one-goal lead into the third period along with a 17-11 shot advantage.

In the third period, McLeod put home an empty-net goal for the 3-1 win. Johnson put away 17 of 18 shots for the win, while Hogberg collected the loss with 17 saves.

