Condors Prevail 4-3 in a Shootout over San Diego

December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (12-10-0; 24pts) jumped back in the win column with a 4-3 shootout victory over the San Diego Gulls (8-11-1-2; 19pts) on Friday night at Rabobank Arena. RW Cameron Hebig scored the lone shootout goal for the Condors in the win.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Luke Esposito (1st) stuffed a shot at the side of the cage. Assists: Day, Gust; Time of goal: 3:35; BAK leads, 1-0

GULLS GOAL: LW Giovanni Fiore (6th) from the low slot; Assists: Berry, Carrick; Time of goal: 7:46; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: C Cooper Marody (5th) individual rush to get on a breakaway; Assists: Stanton, Day; Time of goal: 13:33; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 6 , SD - 13 SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (10th) fired from the right-wing circle; Assists: Russell, Bear; Time of goal: 12:38; BAK leads 3-1

SHOTS: BAK- 8, SD - 7 THIRD PERIOD

GULLS GOAL: RW Corey Tropp (8th) at the top of the crease on the power play; Assists: Kossila, Welinski; Time of goal: 5:55; BAK leads, 3-2

GULLS GOAL: LW Kalle Kossila (5th) followed up a rebound; Assist: Schenn; Time of goal: 10:30; Game tied, 3-3

SHOTS: BAK- 10, SD - 16 SHOOTOUT: RW Cameron Hebig scored the lone goal and Shane Starrett stopped all three attempts

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Hebig (BAK) 2. Esposito (BAK) 3. Kossila (SD)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; SD - 1/5

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; SD - 31

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (6-2-0; 38/35); SD - Coreau (3-6-3; 28/25)

D Caleb Jones made his NHL debut with Edmonton tonight becoming the seventh Condors player to make their debut with Edmonton in the past three-plus seasons

RW Patrick Russell has eight points (2g-6a) in his last seven games

LW Joe Gambardella has 10 points (6g-4a) in his last 10 games

C Cooper Marody has 3g-1a in three games against San Diego this season

The Condors are 2-0 in shootout and 3-0 in games extending beyond regulation

Bakersfield hits the road for five games beginning Saturday night in Stockton and return home on Saturday, Dec. 29 for Wizard Night with specialty jerseys for charity

Scratches: Wilson, Callahan, McFarland, Yamamoto, Montoya

