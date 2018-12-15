Heat Host Bakersfield and Santa Tonight at 6 PM

Saturday, December 15, 2018

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Saturday, December 15, 2018

Time: 6:00 PM

Broadcast: Spreaker, iHeartRadio & AHLTV at 5:45 p.m.

For the live, in-game tweets, follow @AHLHeat. Stay tuned at the end of the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game with your chance to win an autographed puck from Nick Schneider.

TONIGHT

Stockton welcomes in the Bakersfield Condors on Sing for Santa Night at 6 PM. Stockton practiced at home all week prepping for a Saturday night matchup with Bakersfield, the first meeting since late October. Bakersfield, on the other hand, is playing their second game in as many nights, following a 4-3 shootout win over San Diego. Stockton is 1-2 this year against Bako, but they are 1-0 on home ice.

Tonight is Sing for Santa Night and there will be photo opportunities with Santa all night long, starting at the North Entrance before the game and up on the Puck Drop Party Deck during the game! Remember to stay after the game for postgame autographs in the North Entrance with players.

It is also Hockey Night in Stockton Presented by Budweiser. All fans 21 years old and over can purchase a bud and burger combo for just $14!

WHO TO WATCH

Andrew Nielsen now has two full weeks of practice under his belt and will presumably take on a bigger role tonight with Josh Healey out for three games with a suspension. Nielsen will play in his third game as a member of the Heat tonight. The Red Deer native was much more aggressive on Saturday, compared to Friday, registering five shots on goal and an assist on Curtis Lazar's game winning goal.

GOALIE SHUFFLE

Nick Schneider was assigned to Kansas City on Tuesday, played on Wednesday night in the ECHL, and then was recalled back to Stockton on Thursday. Also, on Thursday, Jon Gillies was recalled by the Calgary Flames for the first time this season. Mike Smith is considered day to day with Calgary. Tyler Parsons has not dressed in a game since October 26, but the goaltending prospect will be one of the two goalies tonight for Stockton.

LAZAR, AGAIN!

Curtis Lazar scored twice in Stockton's last game to propel the Heat to a 3-2 overtime win. Lazar's goals bookended the Heat's offensive attack, including Lazar's team-leading third game winner this season. It all started for the centerman with his league-leading third shorthanded goal of the year. When the Heat need a big goal, defensive zone faceoff or special teams play, Lazar seems to answer the call.

LOW SCORING AFFAIRS

The first two months of Stockton's season was marked by high scoring games. Although Stockton often found themselves on the right side of the track meet, Heat Head Coach Cail MacLean has voiced the importance of learning to play in low scoring games. Stockton's weekend series with Manitoba was a good sign for the Heat. Last weekend's two games featured just eight goals and the Heat have only allowed a combined four goals in their last two wins.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Stockton's penalty kill has killed off 19-22 chances over the last five games. The Heat PK is 40 of their last 47 on the penalty kill over the last twelve games. Since Wednesday, November 14th in Colorado, Stockton is operating at 85.1% on the penalty kill. Stockton's penalty kill got back on track last time out, going 2-5 on the man advantage. Stockton scored their fifth shorthanded goal of the year last Saturday and again it was Curtis Lazar for the Heat.

FIRST GOALS IN CALGARY

On Wednesday night in Calgary, Rasmus Andersson became the latest former Heat player to get his first goal as a Flame. It was a matter of time for the NHL rookie who is looking more comfortable by the day in Calgary. In his 40th game as a member of the Flames he grabbed his first goal with just over a minute to play to help set up the overtime win. Andersson joins Oliver Kylington and Alan Quine as former Heat players this month to pot their first with Calgary.

INTERESTING FACT

Prior to last Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Manitoba, Stockton was 0-5-1 on Saturday games. The Heat will look to make it two in a row on Saturdays.

