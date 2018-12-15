Monsters Fall to Amerks in Overtime, 2-1
December 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Rochester Americans on Saturday night at The Q by a final score of 2-1 in overtime. With the loss, the Monsters drop to 13-10-4-0 overall this season and with 30 points, are currently tied for third place with the Utica Comets in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless opening frame, the Americans struck first when Brendan Guhle netted a power-play goal at 17:12 of the second period to give Rochester a 1-0 lead.
In the third period, Monsters captain Nathan Gerbe tallied a power-play goal at 16:49 on feeds from Adam Clendening and Zac Dalpe to tie the game, 1-1. C.J. Smith scored at 3:32 in overtime to secure a 2-1 win for Rochester.
Monsters goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 37 of the 38 shots he faced, while Jean Francois Berube dropped to 9-8-3 on the season after stopping three of the four pucks he faced. Rochester backstop Adam Wilcox stopped 30 of 31 shots faced to improve to 7-2-0 on the year.
Next up for the Monsters, it's a Wednesday road matchup versus the Grand Rapids Griffins with full coverage, live from Van Andel Arena, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Cleveland Monsters Holiday Packs are on sale now and include exclusive Monsters Holiday socks, a Monsters snow globe and equal number of Disney on Ice tickets at The Q! Holiday Packs start as low as $54 and can be purchased today by visiting www.clevelandmonsters.com/holiday or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.
The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Quicken Loans Arena and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters center Zac Dalpe (right) and the Rochester Americans battle
