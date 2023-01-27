Taylor Secures K-Wings History, Walleye Spit Hook

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (17-18-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, played one of their best games this season, Justin Taylor (475) set a new franchise mark for points, but the Toledo Walleye (21-14-4-1) stormed back to win Friday at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

Kalamazoo increased its lead to 2-0 early in the second period, but Toledo scored three straight in the frame and weathered a 17-6 shot total in the third to escape with the victory.

On Kalamazoo's second goal, Justin Taylor (11) became the K-Wings' all-time leading point scorer, passing Kevin Schamehorn (474), on the Max Humitz (11) power play goal.

Kalamazoo carried a 1-0 advantage into the second period and earned a four-minute power play opportunity at the 0:45 mark, as Toledo was called for a double-minor. Humitz scored just 24 seconds into the power play at the 1:09 mark after Erik Bradford (6) pumped the initial shot on goal, and Taylor chipped the rebound across the crease to Humitz.

The K-Wings scored first at the 2:20 mark of the first period as Matheson Iacopelli (9) sniped twine from the left circle. Darby Llewellyn (6) and Ole Julian Bjørgvic-Holm (1) earned the assists as Iacopelli took the puck into the offensive zone himself and found the top-right corner of the net for the early lead.

The Walleye responded with a power play goal of their own at the 7:18 mark of the second, tied the game at the 9:13 mark and scored the game-winning goal at the 15:16 mark. Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the third period as the K-Wings outshot the Walleye in the final frame and 37-24 overall, tying a season-low in shots allowed for Kalamazoo.

Hunter Vorva (8-4-1-0) stopped several high-quality chances from Toledo to keep the game within reach, finishing with 21 saves on 24 shots faced.

The K-Wings and Walleye will run it back Saturday in Toledo with puck drop at 7:15 p.m. EST at the Huntington Center.

