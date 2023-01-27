Going for the Second Win of 2023

The Lions are having a tough time of late as the team begins a three-games-in-three-days series against the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls, New York this evening. Recalls and injuries have played havoc: Pierrick Dubé, Anthony Beauregard, Ryan Francis, John Parker-Jones, Riley McKay, Olivier Galipeau, Santino Centorame and Philippe Desrosiers have all been called up by the AHL's Laval Rocket. And Nicolas Larivière, Connor Welsh, Conner Chaulk and Jason Horvath are on the injured list. As well, Philippe Bureau-Blais decided to leave the team and Mathieu Brodeur announced his retirement earlier this week. All this while head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. is desperately trying to register points to get nearer to the fourth and final playoff position in the North division, and to find ways to bust out of their eight-game losing streak.

Players to watch

The Lions' Nicolas Guay leads the team in assists with 18 in 38 games. He has also notched two goals.

The Thunder's Shane Harper is enjoying a terrific season: He's the team's leading scorer with 11 goals and 20 assists in 29 games.

