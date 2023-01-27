Growlers Ground Cyclones 2-1

The Newfoundland Growlers picked up another victory down in Ohio as they topped the Cincinnati Cyclones 2-1 on Friday night at Heritage Bank Center.

Todd Skirving broke the deadlock with a power play strike 4:30 before the end of regulation time -- his 20th goal of the season -- to give Newfoundland a late 2-1 lead. Dryden McKay made 34 saves to help secure an impressive road win.

These two teams conclude their series on Saturday night at 9:05 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - D. Mckay

3. NFL - J. Badini

