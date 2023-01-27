Admirals Get First Shutout Win of the Season
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Wasting no time, the Admirals scored the opening goal just 44 seconds into the game on a shot from Griffin Lunn. Following the goal, the game increased in intensity and aggressiveness with four total penalties in the first period. The score stayed the same in the second frame with Norfolk coming to life offensively with 12 shots on goal. With the Admirals leading by one heading into the final period of play, the game got even chippier with two significant altercations leading to 18 total penalty minutes in the final period. Clinging to the one-goal advantage, Norfolk was able to hold on until the Mariners pulled their goalie with three minutes to play. With 2:32 to go, Eric Cooley extended the lead on an empty net goal. Not finished with the scoring, Sam Hu got another empty net goal for the Admirals to claim the three-to-nothing shutout victory. The shutout is the first by the Admirals since April 3rd, 2022.
ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS
Cale Morris - With a 25-save shutout, Morris played his best game in an Admiral uniform and was able to secure the first shutout of the season. It was his first shutout since March 4, 2022, when he was a member of the Indy Fuel
Griffin Lunn - Scoring the first goal of the game, Lunn was able to set the tone for the Admirals offensively and helped lead them to victory. Lunn now has 13 points this season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals will look to continue tonight's momentum the rest of the weekend as they take on the Mariners again tomorrow at 6 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023
- Fuel Fall to Icemen in First Meeting - Indy Fuel
- Bertuzzi Scored Hat Trick in Oilers Debut, Tulsa Loses to Americans in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- Everblades Give South Carolina Fitz - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Drop Friday Night Battle in Florida - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Suffer Heartbreaker in Kansas City - Wheeling Nailers
- Cyclones Fall in Nailbiting 2-1 Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Admirals Get First Shutout Win of the Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Second Period Explosion Fuels Fifth Straight Walleye Win - Toledo Walleye
- Taylor Secures K-Wings History, Walleye Spit Hook - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Edged by Fort Wayne, 5-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Ground Cyclones 2-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Blanked by Admirals to Open Threekend - Maine Mariners
- Lions End Skid In 4-2 Win Over Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 27 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions with Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Jack Becker Signs PTO with AHL Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Worcester - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Signing of Defenseman Carson Vance - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ilya Nikolaev Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- NASCAR Night Is Here - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 27 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Upstate Hockey and NASCAR History Converge on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Going for the Second Win of 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Two Players Headed to the American Hockey League - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Admirals Get First Shutout Win of the Season
- Admirals Sign Ian White to Standard Player Contract
- Admirals' Comeback Falls Just Short Against Reading
- Roster Updates Announced for 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic
- Admirals Climb Back from Two Goals Down, Win in Overtime