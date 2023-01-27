Admirals Get First Shutout Win of the Season

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







Wasting no time, the Admirals scored the opening goal just 44 seconds into the game on a shot from Griffin Lunn. Following the goal, the game increased in intensity and aggressiveness with four total penalties in the first period. The score stayed the same in the second frame with Norfolk coming to life offensively with 12 shots on goal. With the Admirals leading by one heading into the final period of play, the game got even chippier with two significant altercations leading to 18 total penalty minutes in the final period. Clinging to the one-goal advantage, Norfolk was able to hold on until the Mariners pulled their goalie with three minutes to play. With 2:32 to go, Eric Cooley extended the lead on an empty net goal. Not finished with the scoring, Sam Hu got another empty net goal for the Admirals to claim the three-to-nothing shutout victory. The shutout is the first by the Admirals since April 3rd, 2022.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Cale Morris - With a 25-save shutout, Morris played his best game in an Admiral uniform and was able to secure the first shutout of the season. It was his first shutout since March 4, 2022, when he was a member of the Indy Fuel

Griffin Lunn - Scoring the first goal of the game, Lunn was able to set the tone for the Admirals offensively and helped lead them to victory. Lunn now has 13 points this season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals will look to continue tonight's momentum the rest of the weekend as they take on the Mariners again tomorrow at 6 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.