Rémi Poirier Registers Eleventh Straight Victory In Steelheads' 3-1 Win Over Thunder

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (31-7-0-1, 63pts) defeated the Wichita Thunder (23-14-2-0, 49pts) by a final score of 3-1 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,221 fans. It was the 17th sellout in the 19th home game this season and the 16th consecutive. Idaho will host tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

After the first period there was no score to show for as Idaho led in shots 10-7. Rémi Poirier made a key penalty shot save on Brayden Watts with 5:41 to play in the frame.

The Steelheads dominated in the middle frame out shooting Wichita 20-5. Owen Headrick (11th) and A.J. White (13th) provided late period goals as Idaho led 2-0 through the first 40 minutes of play.

Michal Stinil (19th) scored on the power-play midway through the final frame to cut the Thunder deficit down to 2-1. Stinil then with just 1:27 to play in regulation received a 10-minute game misconduct and five minute major for slashing. Wade Murphy (9th) added the insurance goal with an empty-net score.

Rémi Poirier made 26 saves on 27 shots for his 11th straight win while Evan Buitenhuis 39 saves on 41 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 2nd, 17:30 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: Jade Miller at the red line boards flipped the puck a long for Owen Headrick. Headrick stepped down the high slot and pulled to his backhand through the left circle. From there he chipped one off the far post past Evan Buitenhuis.

- 2nd, 19:08 | 2-0 IDH PP GOAL: Matt Register stepped in from the blue line and fired a shot from the near dot towards Buitenhuis who made the initial shot. A.J. White muscled his way at the top of the crease and banged the puck home.

- 3rd, 9:17 | 2-1 WIC PP GOAL: From the right point Chris McKay sent the puck down low to Kenny Hausinger below the left circle. Hausinger fed Michal Stinil at the top of the left circle. From there Stinil stepped into a one timer beating Poirier upstairs.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Owen Headrick (1-0-1)

2) A.J. White (1-1-2)

3) Evan Buitenhuis (39 saves)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished the 2-for-9 on power-play while Wichita was 1-for-5.

- Idaho outshot Wichita 42-27.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR), Willie Knierim (INJ), and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 16-7-5-0 all-time vs. Wichita and 9-2-1-0 in Boise. The Steelheads are 4-1-0-0 against the Thunder this season and 2-0-0-0 in Boise.

- Dating back to Dec. 10 Rémi Poirier has won 11 straight games making 283 saves on 295 shots.

- With a goal A.J. White tied Will Merchant for fourth all-time in the Steelheads ECHL modern with 79 career goals. He also recorded his 10th multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist. He has points in four straight games (3-3-6).

- Justin Ducharme enhanced his point streak to four games (2-3-5) with two assists.

- Matt Register lifted his point streak to three games (1-3-4).

- Patrick Kudla and Jade Miller also tallied assists.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.