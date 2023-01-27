Ilya Nikolaev Reassigned to Rush

Rapid City Rush center Ilya Nikolaev

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames announced on Friday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Ilya Nikolaev has been reassigned by the Flames from the AHL Calgary Wranglers to the Rush.

Nikolaev rejoins Rapid City where he has 10 goals and 14 assists over 29 games played. He was originally called up to the Wranglers on January 7. The rookie center appeared in five games in his time with Calgary. A third-round selection of the Flames in the 2019 NHL entry draft, Nikolaev is on an NHL contract with Calgary.

The Rush continue their road trip on Friday night with the second of three scheduled games this week against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

