ECHL Transactions - January 27
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 27, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Trevin Kozlowski, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve
Delete Hank Crone, F loaned to Ontario [1/26]
Atlanta:
Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve
Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve
Delete Josh Winquist, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve
Idaho:
Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Ontario
Indy:
Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Iowa:
Add Tommy Parran, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve
Add Clayton Phillips, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve
Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mason McCarty, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Raymond Brice, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve
Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley
Maine:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Chris Martenet, D assigned by Manitoba
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Dylan Sadowy, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Patrick McGrath, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve
Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)
Tulsa:
Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve
Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Adam Smith, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve
Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Austin Cain, G added as EBUG
Add Artur Terchiyev, D activated from reserve
Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - January 27 - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions with Ontario Reign - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Forward Jack Becker Signs PTO with AHL Ontario Reign - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Open Two-Game Series with Railers in Worcester - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Signing of Defenseman Carson Vance - Orlando Solar Bears
- Ilya Nikolaev Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- NASCAR Night Is Here - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Round Two Tonight in Boise - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Everblades, January 27 at 7:30 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Upstate Hockey and NASCAR History Converge on Saturday Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Going for the Second Win of 2023 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Day Preview: Two Players Headed to the American Hockey League - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.