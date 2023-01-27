ECHL Transactions - January 27

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 27, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Trevin Kozlowski, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Weller, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve

Delete Hank Crone, F loaned to Ontario [1/26]

Atlanta:

Add Malcolm Hayes, D activated from reserve

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Delete Bode Wilde, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Marcus McIvor, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Max Balinson, D activated from reserve

Delete Josh Winquist, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jamie Dorsey, D activated from reserve

Idaho:

Add Zane Franklin, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack Becker, F loaned to Ontario

Indy:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Iowa:

Add Tommy Parran, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Cole Stallard, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hunter Jones, G activated from reserve

Add Clayton Phillips, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Pastujov, F placed on reserve

Delete Trey Phillips, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mason McCarty, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Raymond Brice, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Collin Saccoman, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Florentino, D placed on reserve

Delete Leif Mattson, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Cole Coskey, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Coachella Valley

Maine:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitch Fossier, F activated from reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Chris Martenet, D assigned by Manitoba

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Carson Vance, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Ilya Nikolayev, F assigned from Calgary (AHL) by Calgary (NHL)

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Dylan Sadowy, F added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

Delete Mike Ferraro, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Add Justin Florek, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Patrick McGrath, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Drew Worrad, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Kurt Gosselin, D placed on reserve

Delete Chays Ruddy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/23)

Tulsa:

Add Cameron Supryka, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Adam Smith, D returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Luke Santerno, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Laviolette, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Hoffman, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Austin Cain, G added as EBUG

Add Artur Terchiyev, D activated from reserve

Delete Noah Delmas, D placed on reserve

