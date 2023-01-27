Royals Earn a Point in Overtime Loss to Railers, 7-6

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals (25-11-2-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, earned a point in an overtime loss to the Worcester Railers (21-17-3-0), 7-6, on Friday, January 27 at the DCU Center. Collin Adams' third overtime goal of the season propelled the Railers over the Royals 53 seconds into the extra stanza for Worcester's fourth overtime win of the season. Nolan Maier suffered the loss in Reading's second overtime loss this season with 29 saves on 36 shots faced (11-4-2). Brent Moran earned his first ECHL career win in net for Worcester with 31 saves on 37 shots faced (1-2-0).

Both teams scored goals in the opening four minutes of play with goals from rookie skaters. Will Mackinnon scored the game's opening goal 1:43 into regulation on a loose puck in Worcester's crease. The puck settled beside Moran after he fended off Tyler Kirkup's initial shot, however failed to corral the rebound. MacKinnon drove the puck into the back of the net for his fourth goal of the season. Nick Fea evened the score less than two minutes later on a wrap-around attempt that beat Maier glove side for the forward's fourth goal of the season.

Reading took a one-goal lead into the second period with a shorthanded goal on a Railers' power play. After intercepting a pass from Myles McGurty, Brendan Hoffmann raced into Worcester's zone on a breakaway and snapped a forehand shot past Moran for his sixth goal of the season and first shorthanded goal of his professional career. Reading's fifth shorthanded goal of the season provided them a one-goal advantage after the first period, 2-1.

The Royals and Railers each notched two goals in the second period on the first of two goals in the game for Reading's Max Newton and Wprcester's Liam Coughlin. Blake Christiensen evened the score for the Railers with his eighth goal of the season that tied the score up until Reading's second power play goal of the game. Garrett McFadden snapped a shot on goal from the high slot that picked the top-left shelf of Moran's net in the final nine seconds of the period. The captain's fourth goal of the season and second power play goal in his last three games provided the Royals a one-goal lead entering the third period, 4-3.

Reading improved their lead to two goals on Newton's second goal of the game scored 25 seconds into the third period. Newton chased down a loose puck behind Worcester's net and beat Moran on a wrap-around that squeaked in between the netminder's left pad and post. Newton's second goal of the game earned the rookie his team-leading seventh multi-goal game of the season and third multi-goal game against the Railers.

Down by two goals, Worcester mounted a three-goal third period to take a one-goal lead up until the final 15 seconds of regulation. With an extra attacker on the ice, Charlie Gerard handled a bouncing puck off of Newton's stick in the slot and snapped a shot over the left shoulder of Moran to tie the game, 6-6.

Gerard's 17th goal of the season forced overtime for the second time this month between the Royals and Railers. Adams scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the extra frame for Worcester after he had his cross-crease pass attempt blocked by McFadden but returned right back to his stick to lift past Maier on the second effort.

The Royals dropped their first game to the Railers this season to fall to 3-0-1 in the season series (31-15-5-1 all-time). The Royals fall to 2-2 in overtime games this season and hold a 20-5-2 divisional record for the best win percentage among North Division teams against divisional opponents (.740%).

The Royals return home on Saturday, January 28th to host the Railers at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

