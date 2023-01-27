Game Day Preview: Two Players Headed to the American Hockey League
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Tulsa Oilers tonight at the Classic of Texoma Rink of Red. This will be the second of four games this week for the team. Allen enters tonight's game four points out of a playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The puck drops at 7:05 PM
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST
Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST
Two Players headed to the AHL: The Allen Americans announced two AHL transactions today, as goalie Luke Peressini was signed to a player tryout with the Belleville Senators. Hank Crone was loaned today to the Ontario Reign. The Americans signed goalie Justin Kapelmaster to a contract last evening. He will be the backup netminder tonight.
Americans win the season series - The Americans beat the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night 3-2 at CUTX Event Center. Chase Perry was outstanding between the pipes stopping 43 of 45 Mavericks shots. Liam Finlay scored the game winning goal, his 14th of the season earning the first star of the game. The Americans won the season series against Kansas City 4-1. With the victory the Americans climbed to within four points of fourth place Kansas City for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.
Pochiro back tonight: Zach Pochiro served the second of his two-game suspension on Wednesday night. He is eligible to return to the Americans lineup tonight against Tulsa.
Tied for Third: Rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 10 games on Wednesday, scoring his 20th goal of the season in a 3-2 win over the Mavericks. He is tied for third overall in the ECHL in scoring with 48 points (20 goals and 28 assists), eight points behind the scoring leader Zach O'Brien.
Robidoux set to return tonight: Americans forward Mikael Robidoux served the final game of his seven-game suspension on Wednesday. He is eligible to return to the Americans lineup tonight.
Climbing the Mountain: The Americans have played the last 17 games against Mountain Division opponents. That trend continues tonight against the Tulsa Oilers. The Americans are 10-7-0 in that 17-game stretch.
Streaking: Americans forward Colton Hargrove continues to be one of the hottest players in the league. He is currently on a season-high 12-game point streak. He has 18 points over that stretch with 11 goals and seven assists. Hargrove is third overall on the team in scoring (15 goals and 17 helpers).
Gould makes his Allen return: Gavin Gould who was acquired from South Carolina last week made his return to the Allen lineup on Wednesday. He had 0 points in 10 minutes of work.
Comparing Allen and Tulsa
Allen Americans:
Home: 6-8-1-0
Away: 10-12-0-0
Overall: 16-20-1-0
Last 10: 7-3-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (20) Jack Combs and *Hank Crone
Assists: (28) *Hank Crone
Points: (48) *Hank Crone
+/-: (+5) Chad Butcher
PIM: (82) Zach Pochiro
*In the AHL
Tulsa Oilers:
Home: 9-9-3-1
Away: 3-8-3-0
Overall: 12-17-6-1
Last 10: 4-5-0-1
Tulsa Oilers Leaders:
Goals: (17) Eddie Matsushima
Assists: (20) Max Golod
Points: (28) Eddie Matsushima and Jimmy Soper
+/-: (+3) Eddie Matsushima
PIM: (43) Alex Kromm
