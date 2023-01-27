Round Two Tonight in Boise

Wichita Thunder battle the Idaho Steelheads

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, remains on the road tonight at 8:10 p.m. to face first-place Idaho.

Tonight is the second of a three-game series at Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads took the first game on Wednesday night, winning 4-1 over the Thunder. The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Wichita.

With the win, Idaho moved 12 points ahead of the Thunder for first place in the Mountain Division. Wichita remains in second place with 49 points.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. All-time, Wichita is 12-10-5 against Idaho and 3-6-2 on the road against the Steelheads.

The Thunder are making their only appearance this season to Idaho Central Arena. Wichita and Idaho play six of their seven meetings in the month of January. The season-finale is back in Wichita on February 15 and then the two teams won't see each other the rest of the way.

Brayden Watts netted the only goal for the Thunder on Wednesday night. He has three goals over his last two games. The Bakersfield, California native is second in the league with 22 goals and second with 53 points. Watts is also tied for first in power play assists (18), second in power play points (23) and is tied for first with six game-winning goals.

Timur Ibragimov added an assist on Wednesday night. He has five points in his last two games. Ibragimov tallied his first pro hat trick and added an assist last weekend. He has 10 points so far this month (3g, 7a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is sixth in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Michal Stinil is tied for third in scoring with 48 points, first in power play assists (18) and first in power play points (24)...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 83 penalty minutes...Wichita is 16-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 18-10-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

IDAHO NOTES - Ryan Dmowski is seventh in the league with 43 points...Remi Poirier leads the league in goals-against average (1.73)...Adam Scheel is sixth in goals-against average (2.43)...Owen Headrick is first (35) and Patrick Kudla is second in scoring by defenseman with 31...Owen Headrick leads all defensemen with 10 goals...Patrick Kudla leads all defensemen with 27 assists...

