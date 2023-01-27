Cutler's 6 Point Performance Leads Utah to 6-4 Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Brandon Cutler scored 4 goals and 2 assists to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 6-4 victory over the Rapid City Rush in front of a great crowd of 7382 on Friday night at Maverik Center.

Brandon Cutler lit the lamp with an unassisted goal at 10:54 into the game. Calder Brooks put Rapid City on the board with 17:19 on the clock to tie the score 1-1 after 1 period.

Tarun Fizer struck gold in the second period on a powerplay at the 9:14 mark assisted by Brandon Cutler and Cameron Wright.. Brandon Cutler scored Utah's 3rd goal of the night 11:14 in. Rapid City pulled goaltender Daniil Chechelev in favor of Adam Carlson. Chechelev saved 18 of 21. Carlson saved 14 of 17. Cutler completed the hat trick 13:51 in. Rush's Cam Brooks scored with less than 3 minutes to go in the second frame to lessen Rapid City's deficit 4-2.

Cutler scored his fourth of the game and 9th of the season 2:06 into the third period assisted by James Shearer and Andrew Nielsen, who scored his own goal soon after at 10:59. Nielson's goal was assisted by Brandon Cutler, who scored his 6th point of the night. Rapid City put up two more goals in the 3rd frame as well, Lucas Feuk at 6:25 and Keanu Yamamoto at 16:21 to finish the scoring. Utah gets the 6-4 win as they have now won 3 in a row.

Reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Week, Trent Minor, earned his 8th win of the season. Miner is 5-0-1 in his last 6 starts.

Three Stars of The Game:

Brandon Cutler (UTA) - 4 goals, 2 assists.

Andrew Nielson (UTA) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

Tarun Fizer (UTA) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

