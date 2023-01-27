Lions End Skid In 4-2 Win Over Thunder

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the visiting Trois-Rivières Lions on Friday night inside Cool Insuring Arena, 4-2.

The only goal of the first period came off the stick of the Lions' Brett Stapley. Nicolas Guay set up Stapley with a great pass and he beat goaltender Jake Theut just 4:45 into the game for the one-goal lead. Loic Jarry and Stapley were credited with the assists on Stapley's third goal of the year and Adirondack trailed by one after 20 minutes.

Alex Breton added to the lead for the Lions just 22 seconds into the second period. Cedrick Montminy sent a pass to a wide-open Breton, and he beat Theut for his fourth goal of the season/ Montminy and Brett Stapley were given the assists and Trois-Rivieres led by two after two periods.

Adirondack answered back early in the third period courtesy of Yanick Turcotte. After two chances were denied, Turcotte took a pass from Ryan Smith and beat goaltender Joe Vrbetic. The goal was Turcotte's second of the year assisted by Smith and Brady Fleurent at 41 seconds of the third frame.

Cedrick Montminy and Nicolas Guay scored back-to-back goals at 8:58 and 11:30 of the third period to take a three-goal lead. Xavier Parent scored with 9.1 seconds left in the 4-2 loss.

