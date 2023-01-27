Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions with Ontario Reign

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today multiple roster transactions.

Defenseman Tyler Inamoto and forward Brett Kemp have been recalled from Greenville (ECHL) to Ontario (AHL).

Inamoto, 23, earns his second recall of the season, having earned promotion in mid-December. The rookie defenseman has recorded five (5) points (2g, 3a) in 26 games from the Greenville blue line. Selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, the Barrington, IL native has appeared in two career games in the AHL, both with the Reign during the 2021-22 season.

Kemp, 22, is currently in his second professional season and has posted 19 points (9g, 10a) in 20 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season. The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native's 0.95 points-per-game is the third highest mark for the Swamp Rabbits this season, trailing only fellow Reign call-ups Alex Ierullo (1.27) and Nikita Pavlychev (1.26). Kemp burst onto the Greenville scene during the 2021-22 season, where he recorded 37 points (17g, 20a) in 30 games during his rookie campaign.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their homestand with a Saturday night meeting with the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.