Mariners Blanked by Admirals to Open Threekend
January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners were stifled by Norfolk netminder Cale Morris who stopped all 25 Maine shots in a 3-0 Admirals victory on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. The Mariners saw their 11-game point streak and 7-game win streak each come to an end.
The Admirals struck in the first minute to open the scoring. At the :44 mark, a shot from the point by Billy Contantinou hit a leg and caromed to Griffin Lunn, who buried his 5th goal of the season. From there, the Mariners outshot Norfolk 11-5, and had three power play chances, but couldn't solve Cale Morris and trailed by one after 20 minutes.
In the middle frame, Mariners defenseman Jacob Wilson and Admirals forward Tanner Schachle got into a fight midway through the frame, but goals were tough to come back. Norfolk outshot Maine 12-4 in the second period and remained ahead 1-0 as the game entered the third.
Norfolk netminder Cale Morris made a tremendous glove save on Mitch Fossier during a power play early in the 3rd, symbolizing his dominant performance. After empty net goals by Eric Cooley and Sam Hu with under three minutes left, Morris finished his shutout, stopping all 25 Mariners shots. Francois Brassard stopped 25 of 26 to suffer the tough luck loss.
The Mariners (22-12-1-1) continue the Three Dollar Deweys "Threekend" against Norfolk with Pride Night tomorrow at 6 PM and Wrestling Night on Sunday at 3 PM, featuring a postgame wrestling show with local WWE stars Dirty Dango and Scotty 2 Hotty.
