Solar Bears Announce Signing of Defenseman Carson Vance

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with defenseman Carson Vance, signing him to an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Vance, 27, has appeared in 43 ECHL games in his career from 2021-2023, most recent for the Fort Wayne Komets. The Tempe, Arizona native appeared in his 100th professional game on January 20 in Kalamazoo. His stops in his professional career include 52 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) for the Huntsville Havoc and Fayetteville Marksmen and five games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) for the Elmira Enforcers. In his 100 pro games, Vance has scored two goals and added 22 assists for 24 points.

Prior to his professional career, Vance was a journeyman junior player, appearing in 108 games in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) for Kenai River and Janesville, before graduating to the United States Hockey League (USHL), where he played 168 games for Youngstown Phantoms, Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Dubuque Fighting Saints, Tri-City Storm, and the Sioux City Musketeers. Vance played two seasons at Western Michigan University from 2017-2019, before transferring to SUNY-Oswego for the 2019-2020 season to finish his college career.

NEXT GAMES: Sunday, the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00 p.m. This is a rescheduled game due to a postponement due to Hurricane Nicole. Saturday, February 4, the Solar Bears welcome the Florida Everblades for Tie Dye Night at AdventHealth Rink inside Amway Center. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

