Forward Jack Becker Signs PTO with AHL Ontario Reign

January 27, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that forward Jack Becker has signed a PTO with the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Becker, 25, has tallied 27 points (9G, 18A) in 38 games for the Steelheads this year and ranks second with 100 shots on goal. The rookie signed his first pro contract with Idaho last March and made his pro debut on Mar. 18. He ended the season recording four points (2G,2A) in 11 games.

Prior to professional hockey, the 6-foot-4, 215lb right-handed shot was a graduate transfer at Arizona State University during the 2021-22 campaign notching (8G, 16A) in 24 games. The Dellwood, MN native played his first four seasons at the University of Michigan from 2017-21 serving as team captain in his senior season. In five seasons of collegiate hockey, he recorded 75 points (34G, 41A) in 159 career games.

He was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in round seven, #195th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

